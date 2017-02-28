US challenges Kremlin with new Russian TV channel - AFP

Officially launched in Prague this month, the "Current Time" channel targets an audience of more than 270 million people, mostly in the former Soviet area, with news and views that provide an alternative to the Kremlin's version of reality as channelled through state-controlled media. . . .

Moscow has been quick to denounce the new channel, with prominent Kremlin-appointed talk show host Dmitry Kiselyov -- known as Russia's chief spin doctor -- labelling it a scam.

It's "mostly money laundering under the guise of fighting Russian propaganda," he said on Russian state TV last week, without elaborating or offering any proof of fraud.