Iraq forces reach key Mosul bridge: spokesman - AFP

"The Rapid Response force and the federal police have liberated Jawsaq neighbourhood and now control the western end of the fourth bridge," Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, told AFP.

"That means the bridge is under control on both sides," said Rasool.

The "fourth bridge" is the southernmost of five bridges -- all of which are damaged and unusable -- across the Tigris River that divides the northern Iraqi city.

