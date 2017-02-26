Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8200 Comments: 71481 Since: Mar 2007

Sanders revolution resists DNC loss -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ former campaign manager and currently running the Our Revolution group spawned from the run, arrived here for the vote openly hostile to Perez. With Perez winning, he said, the DNC would have to take the lead on making the relationship work.

“There’s a number of steps they could take, but people in the streets are going to want evidence this is happening,” Weaver said, as Perez delivered his acceptance speech. “There’s a level of distrust in the establishment and it’s incumbent on the establishment if it wants to bring those people in, if it wants to win elections, to make room in the party for that progressive wing.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor