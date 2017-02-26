Sanders revolution resists DNC loss

Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ former campaign manager and currently running the Our Revolution group spawned from the run, arrived here for the vote openly hostile to Perez. With Perez winning, he said, the DNC would have to take the lead on making the relationship work.

“There’s a number of steps they could take, but people in the streets are going to want evidence this is happening,” Weaver said, as Perez delivered his acceptance speech. “There’s a level of distrust in the establishment and it’s incumbent on the establishment if it wants to bring those people in, if it wants to win elections, to make room in the party for that progressive wing.”