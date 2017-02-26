Brexit churns unease for Britain's speciality cheese - AFP

In the rolling countryside of southwest England, farmer Charles Martell is tending to his rare breed of cattle while two of his dairy workers get to work making Single Gloucester cheese -- a British delicacy. . . .

Dozens of Britain's signature foods and drinks are expected to lose their special EU status with Brexit, leaving producers like Martell facing uncertainty over how to protect their businesses. . . .

Martell, who supports Britain leaving the EU, said his main motivation for getting the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) label was to protect Single Gloucester, which he revived in 1976 with the help of a local recipe from 1931. . . .

His business relies on the expertise of a Romanian cowherd and the skills of his Polish and Bulgarian cheesemakers, whose right to live and work in Britain will also be affected by Brexit -- a major concern for many farmers.