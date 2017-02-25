Newsvine

Perez wins bid to lead Democratic Party |

Seeded by jfxgillis
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:38 PM
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez has defeated Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee in a blow to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the progressive wing of the party. . . 

Sanders and many of his allies backed Ellison, the first-ever Muslim elected to Congress and a star on the left. Several Ellison supporters told The Hill this week that they are unsure if they can back Perez.

