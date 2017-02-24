Former Donald Trump supporter and defender Caitlyn Jenner has taken issue with the president's latest executive decision to lift federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity, in favor of state legislation on the issue.
Caitlyn Jenner Calls Trump's Order on Transgender Rights a "Disaster," Asks President to "Call Me"
