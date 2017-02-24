Saving Simba and Lula, last two survivors of Mosul zoo - AFP

Federal forces retook that side of Mosul last month from the Islamic State group after more than two years of tyrannical rule by the jihadist group and weeks of bitter combat.

Until Amir Khalil, a kind of 'roving war zone veterinarian', and his team of volunteers from the Four Paws animal welfare charity visited on Tuesday, nobody had entered the cages in weeks.

"It's very dirty, there is rubble. It is, I believe, inhuman to leave the king of the jungle, or the king of the animals, to be in this place," Khalil told AFP.

A surgical mask covering his face and mouth, he loaded sedative darts into a long blowgun and aimed it at Simba's side.