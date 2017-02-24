DNC chair campaigns scramble ahead of tight vote

But an Associated Press count put Perez in the lead with 205 votes — only 19 shy of a majority. Ellison had 153 votes in that survey.

The Perez campaign has said it has 180 firm supporters. His backers say that Perez has more than 205 votes, putting him within striking range of the 224 needed to win.

Asked why his candidate would win, Perez supporter Gilberto Hinojosa had a one-word explanation: “Momentum.”In an interview with The Hill Thursday, Hinojosa hinted at a major development coming in the race. Moments later televisions across the hotel cut to DNC chair candidate and South Carolina Democratic chairman Jaime Harrison announcing he would drop out of the race and back Perez.