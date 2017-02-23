Newsvine

VX nerve agent found on Kim Jong-Nam face: Malaysia police - AFP

North Korea’s state media broke a 10-day silence Thursday on the murder launching a ferocious assault on Malaysia for "immoral" handling of the case and for playing politics with the corpse.

The North's official KCNA news agency said Malaysia bore prime responsibility for the death, and accused it of conspiring with South Korea.

It also condemned the Malaysian authorities for not releasing the corpse "under the absurd pretext" that it needs a DNA sample from the dead man's family.

