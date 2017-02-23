Christie is being eyed to replace sports radio host Mike Francesa on WFAN, NorthJersey.com reported on Wednesday.
WFAN 660-AM will “be looking to do stuff” at the end of the year when Francesa’s contract with the station ends, said Mark Chernoff, the station’s program director and vice president of its parent company, CBS Radio New York.
Chris Christie Eyed to Replace Sports Talk Radio Host Mike Francesa
