Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8190 Comments: 71436 Since: Mar 2007

Iraqi forces storm Mosul airport, military base|

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Federal police and an elite interior ministry unit known as Rapid Response stormed the airport and engaged in gun battles with Islamic State fighters who used suicide car bombs to try to stem the advance, according to a Reuters correspondent south of Mosul airport.

Police officers told Reuters that the police and Rapid Response forces had taken control of large parts of the airport.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor