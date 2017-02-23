Federal police and an elite interior ministry unit known as Rapid Response stormed the airport and engaged in gun battles with Islamic State fighters who used suicide car bombs to try to stem the advance, according to a Reuters correspondent south of Mosul airport.
Police officers told Reuters that the police and Rapid Response forces had taken control of large parts of the airport.
Iraqi forces storm Mosul airport, military base|
