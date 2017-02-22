Feb 22nd - the day the White Rose were killed for resisting Hitler

There was very little you could do, Wittenstein emphasized - the Nazis controlled all aspects of society to the extent that sons would denounce their fathers, condemning them to a concentration camp.

But the White Rose, founded by siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, did have ideas.

They formed the group to try to undermine the Nazi party, but particularly the hold it had over Germany's universities. It was a secret organisation of students at the University of Munich, that committed to writing, printing and distributing anti-Nazi leaflets around the campus. On occasion they also wrote graffiti on city buildings saying “Freedom!” and “Down with Hitler!”

On February 22nd 1943, after less than a year of resistance, the White Rose was crushed by the Nazis.