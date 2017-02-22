Kabul to set penalties for subculture of boy sex slaves - AFP

A raft of punishments will now be listed in Afghanistan's revised penal code -- from up to seven years in jail for sexual assault to capital punishment for "aggravated cases" such as violating more than one boy.

"There is an entire chapter on criminalising the practice (bacha bazi) in the new penal code," Nader Nadery, a senior advisor to President Ashraf Ghani, told AFP.

"The code is expected to be adopted any time this month. This is going to be a significant step towards stopping this ugly practice."

A draft of the chapter seen by AFP, titled "Driving children towards moral corruption", also states that bacha bazi victims cannot be prosecuted, a significant caveat in a nation where sex assault victims often face punishment.