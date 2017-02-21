Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8179 Comments: 71379 Since: Mar 2007

Death of Russian ambassador to UN needs to be studied more

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONVanishing Jobs: an AP Interactive
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:00 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The cause and manner of death of Russia's ambassador to the United Nations needs to be studied further, the city medical examiner said Tuesday, a day after the diplomat fell ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission and died at a hospital.

Further study usually includes toxicology and other screenings, which can take weeks.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor