The cause and manner of death of Russia's ambassador to the United Nations needs to be studied further, the city medical examiner said Tuesday, a day after the diplomat fell ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission and died at a hospital.
Further study usually includes toxicology and other screenings, which can take weeks.
Death of Russian ambassador to UN needs to be studied more
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:00 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment