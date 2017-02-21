A seasoned diplomat, a cardiologist and a lawyer will represent Syria's two sides at UN-brokered peace talks that begin Thursday in Geneva aimed at ending six years of brutal warfare.
The diplomat, Bashar al-Jaafari, is the Syrian government's veteran envoy at the United Nations: he will square off against opposition figures Nasr al-Hariri, a cardiologist, and lawyer Mohammad Sabra.
Here are mini-profiles of the three men:
Chief negotiators at looming Syria talks in Geneva - AFP
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017
