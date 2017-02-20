"The president and the American people expect our allies to keep their word and to do more in our common defence ... the president expects real progress by the end of 2017," he said.
"If you have a plan to get there, our alliance needs you to accelerate it," Pence said. "If you don't yet have a plan, these are my words, not his -- get one. It is time for actions, not words."
Trump expects 'real progress' on NATO spending by end-2017: Pence - AFP
