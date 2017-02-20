Newsvine

Greece agrees to bailout reforms compromise: officials- AFP

Greece on Monday agreed to a compromise on new reforms in a bid to break a deadlock with its EU-IMF creditors and free up new bailout funds, officials said. . . .

Greece's EU and IMF creditors have been locked for months in a standoff over debt relief for Greece and budget targets demanded from Athens.

The IMF wants the eurozone to cut Greece's mountain of debt and says the targets are too stringent.

