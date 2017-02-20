Greece on Monday agreed to a compromise on new reforms in a bid to break a deadlock with its EU-IMF creditors and free up new bailout funds, officials said. . . .
Greece's EU and IMF creditors have been locked for months in a standoff over debt relief for Greece and budget targets demanded from Athens.
The IMF wants the eurozone to cut Greece's mountain of debt and says the targets are too stringent.
Greece agrees to bailout reforms compromise: officials- AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment