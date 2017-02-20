Germany slams Russia over Ukraine rebel passports - AFP

"The recognition of travel documents of the self-declared, so-called people's republics of Lugansk and Donetsk undermines the unity of Ukraine," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's top spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"It directly contradicts everything that was agreed in Minsk (peace talks) and is therefore unacceptable."

Authorities in pro-Russian rebel-held areas about a year ago began issuing passports very similar to Russian ones bearing a two-headed eagle on a red backdrop.

Russia announced Saturday a decree recognising such passports and other documents, a move Kiev called a "provocation".