Pence vows Trump committed to nervous EU - AFP

"Today it is my privilege on behalf of President Trump to express the strong commitment of the United States to continued cooperation and partnership with the European Union," Pence said after talks with EU president Donald Tusk.

Pence said US commitment to transatlantic ties remained "steadfast and enduring" after decades of working together on security and economic issues.

Tusk thanked Pence for the meeting, saying that "we all truly needed it" and that Europe counted on "unequivocal" US support.

