The survey found that 73 percent of voters want to see Democrats work with the president, against only 27 percent who said Democrats should resist Trump’s every move. . . .
Those figures are nearly identical when the question is flipped – 68 percent of those polled say that Trump should be willing to compromise and find ways to work with Democrats in Congress.
Poll: Americans want Democrats to work with Trump |
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:56 AM
