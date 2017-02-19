Newsvine

Vatican 'House of Cards' as pro and anti-pope factions clash - AFP

[A] series of anti-pope posters were plastered all over Rome by unidentified agitators. The following week, a satirical spoof of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano appeared, with a fake pontiff shown flip-flopping over the questions put to him by the four cardinals.

Francis's "C9" council of cardinal advisers clearly felt action was needed. On Monday it issued a statement via the Vatican expressing its "full support" for the pope.

C9 member Reinhard Marx said that while bickering may be par for the course in the ancient institution, the council had felt it was time to reaffirm its "loyalty".

