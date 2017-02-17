Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8162 Comments: 71292 Since: Mar 2007

Spanish king's sister cleared in tax fraud case - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Spanish court on Friday acquitted King Felipe VI's sister, Princess Cristina, of charges that she helped her husband evade taxes, in a case that shamed the royal family.

Her husband, however, Inaki Urdangarin, was given a jail sentence of six years and three months for siphoning off millions of euros between 2004 and 2006 from a foundation he headed in the island of Majorca. . . .

"We must acquit and we are acquitting Cristina Federica... of tax fraud, of which she was accused," the court said.

She was ordered however to pay a fine of 265,000 euros ($282,000) for benefiting from her husband's wrongdoing. He was fined 512,000 euros.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor