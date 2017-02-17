Spanish king's sister cleared in tax fraud case - AFP

A Spanish court on Friday acquitted King Felipe VI's sister, Princess Cristina, of charges that she helped her husband evade taxes, in a case that shamed the royal family.

Her husband, however, Inaki Urdangarin, was given a jail sentence of six years and three months for siphoning off millions of euros between 2004 and 2006 from a foundation he headed in the island of Majorca. . . .

"We must acquit and we are acquitting Cristina Federica... of tax fraud, of which she was accused," the court said.

She was ordered however to pay a fine of 265,000 euros ($282,000) for benefiting from her husband's wrongdoing. He was fined 512,000 euros.