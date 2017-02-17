Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8162 Comments: 71292 Since: Mar 2007

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Tiffany Trump After NYFW Snub

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPEOPLE.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Nikki Ogunnaike, senior fashion editor at Elle, tweeted that the show started late due to chaotic seating changes, with editors at the show “fleeing” so they wouldn’t have to sit around Tiffany. In response to a similar tweet from Alyssa Vingan Klein, editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com, Ogunnaike said she was with others down the hall.

The snub became the subject of conversation on Wednesday’s episode of The View, where Goldberg defended the University of Pennsylvania graduate and offered to sit next to her at future shows.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor