Whoopi Goldberg Defends Tiffany Trump After NYFW Snub

Nikki Ogunnaike, senior fashion editor at Elle, tweeted that the show started late due to chaotic seating changes, with editors at the show “fleeing” so they wouldn’t have to sit around Tiffany. In response to a similar tweet from Alyssa Vingan Klein, editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com, Ogunnaike said she was with others down the hall.

The snub became the subject of conversation on Wednesday’s episode of The View, where Goldberg defended the University of Pennsylvania graduate and offered to sit next to her at future shows.