Jets corner Darrelle Revis charged with aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and terroristic threats after fight in Pittsburgh

A 22-year-old man told police he recognized Darrelle Revis on a Pittsburgh streetcorner around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. He approached the 5-foot-11 star in the city’s South Side neighborhood, asked him if he was really Revis, and started following him, according to a police statement.

The man began recording a video of the encounter with his cell phone, he told cops.

Revis, 31, grabbed the phone and tried to delete the video, authorities said. When another man tried to help get the phone back, the 2009 AFC Defensive Player of the Year tossed it into the street.