US under pressure on Syria ahead of Geneva talks - AFP

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday faced a grilling by global peers seeking clarity on Washington's position on the Syria conflict ahead of UN peace talks in Geneva. . . .

"It will be an opportunity to gauge the American position on the political aspect of the Syrian issue," a French diplomatic source told AFP. . . .

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, host of the G20 meeting, said he wanted the "like-minded" countries to speak as one.

"What we need is unity so we can achieve the resumption of negotiations in Geneva between the different interest groups and parties to the Syrian conflict."