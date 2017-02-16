Jen Kirkman Thinks We'll Get Through This Presidency Together

GOOD spoke with Kirkman about her surprising zeal for obscure American history, whether men can really be feminists, how to “just keep living” under President Trump—and why she’s glad she won’t have to leave the house much until she goes on her just-announced “All New Material, Girl” tour in September. . . .

I don’t consider myself a political comedian, but we have been kicked so far back to the Dark Ages that it feels like a political statement just being a woman speaking on stage. If I can make men laugh at women and our issues, stories, jokes, and points of view, then that’s good for culture. My job is not to be a politician or a community organizer. My job is to keep doing my part to help women be seen as humans. Maybe someday we’ll stop saying ‘I support women because I have a mother and a sister.’ Well, why don’t you just support them because they’re the other human beings on Earth?