Canada's Trudeau says 'whole world benefits from strong EU'

"The whole world benefits from a strong EU," he said in a speech to the European Parliament, a day after MEPs approved a landmark free trade deal between the EU and Canada.
"Canada knows that an effective European voice on the global stage isn't just preferable, it's essential," Trudeau added.
Trudeau also hailed the 28-nation bloc as "a truly remarkable achievement and an unprecedented model for peaceful cooperation."
