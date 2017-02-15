Wrestling With Politics at New York Fashion Week

"The election has colored everything that we do," Tracy Reese said. After walking in the Women’s March on Washington, the designer and her team felt inspired. "We wanted to use our voices, something that was new for a lot of us," she said. . . .

Mara Hoffman took a similar approach, inviting the four co-chairs of the Women’s March to recite lines from the activist Angela Davis and the poets Maya Angelou and Audre Lorde.

"These four women organized the largest protest in the history of the world for human rights," Ms. Hoffman said. She wanted her show to continue the apparent momentum they sparked. "The march happened, but now what?" she said.

Several designers sidestepped performances and instead incorporated political statements into their collections. Prabal Gurung and Christian Siriano, for example, turned to T-shirts. At the end of his show, Mr. Gurung sent his models out in tops printed with phrases like "The Future Is Female" and "I Am an Immigrant," while Mr. Siriano showed a T-shirt with "People Are People" inscribed across it, paired with a pink skirt.