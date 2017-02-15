Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8152 Comments: 71255 Since: Mar 2007

Kim Jong-nam: Woman detained at Kuala Lumpur airport after 'assassination' of North Korean leader's half brother |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The suspect, who was in possessions of a Vietnamese travel document at the time of arrest, was taken into custody in the low-cost terminal of the airport, according to a state news agency.

In a statement, police said the suspect, aged 28, was “positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the time of arrest”. It added: “Any further actions against suspect/suspects will be taken in accordance with the law”.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor