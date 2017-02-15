The suspect, who was in possessions of a Vietnamese travel document at the time of arrest, was taken into custody in the low-cost terminal of the airport, according to a state news agency.
In a statement, police said the suspect, aged 28, was “positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the time of arrest”. It added: “Any further actions against suspect/suspects will be taken in accordance with the law”.
Kim Jong-nam: Woman detained at Kuala Lumpur airport after 'assassination' of North Korean leader's half brother |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment