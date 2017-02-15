Newsvine

Russia's Lavrov to meet US' Tillerson Thursday: foreign ministry - AFP

Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:43 AM
Discuss:
"The meeting with Secretary of State Mr Tillerson has been planned and is being prepared" on February 16, when both diplomats will be in Bonn for the G20 ministerial talks, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted by Russian agencies as saying. . . .

Zakharova said Lavrov will "discuss bilateral relations, which were taken into a dead end by the previous administration".

"The plan is to discuss the main international crises which our countries have cooperated on and must cooperate," she said. "Of course, regional issues will be examined."

