Gregg Popovich doubles down on Trump criticism: 'Some days, I feel like we've been invaded'

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, who said after the presidential election that “my big fear is that we are Rome,” continued with his sharp criticism of President Trump, saying Monday, “Some days, I feel like we’ve been invaded by another power and taken over [by people] who don’t feel the same. It’s a strange land.”

Popovich, a product of the Air Force Academy and the coach of the U.S. men’s national basketball team, had been highly critical of Trump after the inauguration as thousands of protesters marched in cities across the country, and on Monday he called Trump’s “willingness to do whatever’s necessary to get elected” something that is “unacceptable and really disgusting.”