Kim Jong-Nam was once considered heir apparent but fell out of favour with his father Kim Jong-Il following a botched attempt in 2001 to enter Japan on a forged passport and visit Disneyland.
He has since lived in virtual exile, mainly in the Chinese territory of Macau.
Kim Jong-Un took over as North Korean leader when his father died in December 2011.
Kim Jong-Nam, known as an advocate of reform in the North, once told a Japanese newspaper that he opposed his country's dynastic power transfers.
Half-brother of N. Korean leader Kim assassinated in Malaysia: Yonhap - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:38 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment