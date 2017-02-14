Russian lawmakers mount fierce defense of Flynn

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, said in a post on Facebook that firing a national security adviser for his contacts with Russia is "not just paranoia but something even worse." . . .

Kosachev's counterpart at the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, Alexei Pushkov, tweeted shortly after the announcement that "it was not Flynn who was targeted but relations with Russia."

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Flynn's resignation, saying that "it's none of our business." Asked if Moscow still hopes that relations with the U.S. are going to improve, he said it is "too early to say" since "Trump's team has not been shaped yet."