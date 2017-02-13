The wife and stepson of a Missouri KKK leader who was fatally shot last week were charged Monday with his murder.
Malissa Ann Ancona, 44, of Leadwood, and Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., 24, of Belgrade, were both charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Police: KKK leader shot and killed while asleep by stepson |
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:26 PM
