Grammys 2017 Political Statements; Katy Perry, Blue Ivy Dress for the Resistance

Katy Perry performed the first single from her forthcoming new album, “Chained to the Rhythm,” and the former outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter made it obvious that while her candidate may have lost the election, that doesn’t mean she’s anywhere close to being on board with our new President.

The pop star performed wearing a very evocative white pantsuit, something many women wore on Election Day to symbolize the suffragette movement, accessorized with a pink bedazzled arm band that reads “PERSIST,” a signature flourish that reportedly came straight from Perry’s own imagination. Her final touch? A pin on her left lapel bearing the logo of Planned Parenthood. . . .

A member of the band Highly Suspect, Johnny Stevens, whose song “My Name Is Human” is nominated for best rock song this year, wore a plain black shirt with the word “Impeach” spray painted cross the back, turning around for photos on the red carpet while his fellow bandmates pointed to their message of resistance.