Peru asks Trump to consider deporting ex-president Toledo - AFP

"President Kuczynski has asked Donald Trump to evaluate... with the State Department the idea of sending Toledo back to Peru," where he is wanted on charges of taking $20 million in bribes while in office, state news agency Andina reported on Sunday.

However, the United States said it could not arrest Toledo until it received more information on the case, according to Peruvian officials, who were scrambling to send investigation documents to their US counterparts.

Peruvian authorities believe Toledo, 70, is in San Francisco. He is a visiting professor at nearby Stanford University.

Toledo issued a statement on Twitter late Sunday night, without revealing his whereabouts but denying he was on the run as he had not been facing charges when he left Peru.