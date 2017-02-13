"Yahya Sinwar was elected to head the Hamas political office in the Gaza Strip", the officials said. . . .
Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip for a decade, has been conducting internal elections for several months.
The process is shrouded in mystery and it is unclear when the other appointments will be announced.
Hamas military hardliner Sinwar elected group's Gaza chief - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment