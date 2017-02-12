Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8140 Comments: 71207 Since: Mar 2007

BREAKING: Evacuation ordered for Oroville as dam spillway expected to fail -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe San Francisco Chronicle
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:53 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“There has been severe erosion of the emergency spillway and a possible structural breach that could send uncontrolled water down the stream,” said Chris Orrock, a spokesman with the California Department of Water Resources.

Residents downstream from Lake Oroville to the Sutter County line were under mandatory evacuation order. Counties around the reservoir, the second largest in the state, down to Sacramento were warned about the possibility of flooding.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor