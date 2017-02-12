New York Fashion Week: Alexander Wang, Creatures of the Wind Reviews

Over the weekend at New York Fashion Week, it wasn’t necessarily the clothes that left the most lasting impression, or even the message tees ("People Are People" at Christian Siriano; "Feminist AF" at Jonathan Simkhai). It was all the flinging, stomping and scowling on the runway — the posturing of our times.

Alexander Wang

Known for his legendary after-parties, Wang skipped right to it. The party was the show. Held at an abandoned theater in Harlem, with a beautifully decaying interior, guests bellied up the runway with beers in hand from event sponsor Peroni. (Can you really be subversive with a corporate sponsor?) Guests, many of them too old for such highjinks, bopped along awkwardly to a DJ hip hop set. (Ludacris' "Move Bitch, Get Out Da Way," felt a bit out of step with the moment, but anyway.)

After the first model stomped out, it was all a blur of black, leather and studs, mannish tailoring, "No After Party" leggings and such, much of it familiar from Wang's past efforts, as well as the season's obligatory angry T-shirt, which read, “Night of Treason." For me, the more potent image was on the subway car home. The fashion crowd was already dressed for battle in the look of the moment: military jackets, boots or sneakers. Wang wasn't the only one playing catch up.