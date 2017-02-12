'The Simpsons' Boston episode has a new reference to the Patriots' Super Bowl 51 win.

“Back when the episodes were hand-drawn, something like this would have been impossible,” Simpsons Executive Producer Matt Selman said. “But with digital animation, we can sneak in last-minute changes like this. The technology is amazing.” . . .

“Our Boston episode ended up airing the day Tom Brady came back from his suspension, and now it’s rerunning the Sunday after the Super Bowl,” Selman said. “Nobody planned it that way, but it worked out perfectly.”