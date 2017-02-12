DNC chair candidates try to move past primary, adopt 'resistance'

Saturday’s “future forum” was the last DNC gathering before Feb. 25, when Democrats will gather in Atlanta to elect new leaders. Over six public debates and a stream of TV interviews, the leading candidates had found themselves in combative agreement, arguing for a party that invests more in every state, disagreeing only about who should get them there. . . .

At his rally, and at the debate itself, Ellison commanded larger crowds of supporters than Perez but repeatedly refused to portray him as a threat to the grass roots.

“We are all friends up here,” he said. “When Tom was secretary of labor, I had no better friend. There was no better advocate.”