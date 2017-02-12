Leader of Spain's Podemos party re-elected in resounding win - AFP

Supporters of Spain's Podemos handed Pablo Iglesias a clear victory Sunday in the leftwing party's power struggle, re-electing him as party chief and backing his strategy to fight on as an anti-establishment grouping. . . .

Buoyed by promises of radical change and a more egalitarian society, Podemos won 71 seats in parliament as part of a wider leftwing coalition.

But it found itself at a crossroads that divided its pony-tailed chief and his deputy and once close friend Inigo Errejon, creating a rift in the entire party over how to achieve its goal of replacing the Socialists as the main opposition party, and eventually take power.

Should Podemos, which harnessed the anger of millions stung by Spain's economic woes, take to the streets again as an anti-establishment group, as wanted by Iglesias?