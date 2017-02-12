Greek troops begin defusing WWII bomb after mass evacuation - AFP

The bomb, containing nearly 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of explosives, was unearthed in the northern port city during road works last week. It is located near a petrol station.

A demining team was at the site but the start of the operation was delayed as police removed a camera placed above the crater by a Greek media outlet in breach of the guidelines to cover the event.

Some 70,000 people were targeted for evacuation within a 1.9-kilometre (1.1-mile) radius of the bomb site, affecting three working-class neighbourhoods west of the city-centre.