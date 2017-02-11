Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8133 Comments: 71177 Since: Mar 2007

Six dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Residents of the southern town of Surigao in Mindanao island spent the night huddled in fear as aftershocks rocked the city following the 6.5-magnitude quake which struck late Friday when many people were already in bed.

Provincial disaster management officer Ramon Gotinga said that most of those killed had died due to falling objects.

But he added that one elderly man was buried in his home when the upper floor collapsed, and despite rescue teams digging throughout the night, they were unable to recover him alive.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor