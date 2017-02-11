Six dead after strong quake shakes southern Philippines - AFP

Residents of the southern town of Surigao in Mindanao island spent the night huddled in fear as aftershocks rocked the city following the 6.5-magnitude quake which struck late Friday when many people were already in bed.

Provincial disaster management officer Ramon Gotinga said that most of those killed had died due to falling objects.

But he added that one elderly man was buried in his home when the upper floor collapsed, and despite rescue teams digging throughout the night, they were unable to recover him alive.