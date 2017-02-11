Newsvine

Tsipras warns IMF, Germany to stop 'playing with fire' over Greek debt - AFP

Opening a meeting of his Syriza party, Tsipras said he was confident a solution would be found, a day after talks between Greece and its creditors ended in Brussels with no breakthrough.

He urged a change of course from the IMF. "We expect as soon as possible that the IMF revise its forecast.. so that discussions can continue at the technical level."

Referring to Schaeuble, Tsipras also called for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to "encourage her finance minister to end his permanent aggressiveness" towards Greece.

