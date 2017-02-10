Liverpool ban The S*n from Anfield and Melwood

Club respond to supporters' campaign against hated national newspaper

The publication, which has been hated on Merseyside ever since their disgraceful coverage of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, will no longer be able to send reporters to cover matches at Anfield or press conferences at Melwood.

The total ban is the result of high-level discussions between Liverpool FC officials and the Total Eclipse of The S*n campaign and kicks in with immediate effect.