Alan Branch becomes sixth Patriot to skip Super Bowl celebration at White House

Six and counting.
That’s the number of Patriots players who have publicly said they will not attend a customary White House trip to celebrate their Super Bowl 51 victory.
Defensive lineman Alan Branch, during a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, became the latest Patriot to say he wouldn’t be going.
