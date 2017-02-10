Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8132 Comments: 71166 Since: Mar 2007

Alan Branch becomes sixth Patriot to skip Super Bowl celebration at White House |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Sporting News
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Six and counting.

That’s the number of Patriots players who have publicly said they will not attend a customary White House trip to celebrate their Super Bowl 51 victory.

Defensive lineman Alan Branch, during a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, became the latest Patriot to say he wouldn’t be going. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor