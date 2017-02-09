The list of New England Patriots players that won’t be making the trip to the White House continues to grow, and running back LeGarrette Blount is the latest to speak out.
Blount joined The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and confirmed that we will skip out on the opportunity to visit the White House with his team.
LeGarrette Blount won't make trip to the White House: 'I just don't feel welcome into that house' | For The Win
