New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long will not be going to the White House with the New England Patriots whenever they make their trip.
Long responded on Twitter to an open letter written to him by Chuck Modiano of the New York Daily News, stating that he had already intended to not go to the White House and did not need to be told not to go -- he just hadn't yet been asked about the matter.
Chris Long says he won't be going to the White House with the Patriots -
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 1:45 PM
