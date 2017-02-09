Security drags Charles Oakley out of Knicks game in unreal scene

The incident occurred in the pricey seats after Oakley allegedly heckled team owner James Dolan, who was sitting nearby, said a source who witnessed the incident and asked not to be identified.

“I didn’t do nothing … this is bulls–t,” Oakley said in the tunnel under the seats while handcuffed and before being taken away by police. . . .

He was charged with three counts of assault and criminal trespass, all misdemeanors, and was released Wednesday night from Midtown Precinct South with a desk appearance ticket. He did not stop to comment. A second source maintained three security guards suffered cuts and bruises.