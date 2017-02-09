The incident occurred in the pricey seats after Oakley allegedly heckled team owner James Dolan, who was sitting nearby, said a source who witnessed the incident and asked not to be identified.
“I didn’t do nothing … this is bulls–t,” Oakley said in the tunnel under the seats while handcuffed and before being taken away by police. . . .
He was charged with three counts of assault and criminal trespass, all misdemeanors, and was released Wednesday night from Midtown Precinct South with a desk appearance ticket. He did not stop to comment. A second source maintained three security guards suffered cuts and bruises.
Security drags Charles Oakley out of Knicks game in unreal scene |
